Danial J. Osborn, 20, of Plymouth, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, from injuries suffered in a vehicle accident.

Danial was born on Sept. 19, 1997, in Plymouth, to Angelia L. Poor and Joseph Osborn. “Danial never met a stranger in his life.” Danial was a senior at The Crossroads. He attended the 1st Church of God in LaPaz and the Church of the Heartland.

Those left to cherish Danial’s memory are his mother, Angelia Poor of Plymouth; his father, Joseph Osborn of Ossian; maternal grandparents, James and Shearin Poor of Culver; maternal great-grandmother, Dorothy Carpenter of LaFontaine; paternal grandfather, Fred Osborn of Bluffton; paternal grandmother, Pam Coleman of Bluffton; two sisters, Mary Osborn of Plymouth and Rebecca Rodgers of Ossian; brother, Brenden Osborn of Ossian; also surviving are many aunts, uncles, cousins, family and friends.

Danial was preceded in passing by his maternal grandmother, Mary Poor.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, at the Van Gilder Funeral Home, 300 W. Madison St., Plymouth, IN 46563

A time of visiting with Daniels family will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11, at the funeral home.

The family welcomes you to join them following the service at The Church of the Heartland, 705 E. Jefferson St., Plymouth, for a time of reflection and refreshments.Danial's family requests memorial contributions be made to the funeral home to assist with the arrangements or to the donor's choice.

