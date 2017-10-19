Bonnie McAfee, 84, of Bluffton, passed away Tuesday evening, Oct. 17, 2017, at Signature Health Care in Bluffton.

Bonnie was born Sept. 16, 1933, in Huntington to Herman A. and Pearl L. Crago McGinness. She graduated from Huntington High School. She worked for many years in home health care and as a nanny.

She married Wayne E. McAfee and he preceded her in death in 1992.

Survivors include her children, Greg McAfee of Bluffton, Brenda (Mike) Marckel of Angola, Tina Crago of Fort Wayne and Sam (Margaret) McAfee of Bluffton; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and a brother in Arizona.

She was preceded in death by a grandson, Brady Schlichter; three brothers, Paul, Robert and Donald McGinness; and a sister, Ruth Owen.

A graveside service will take place at 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20, at Zion Cemetery in Huntington. Pastor Les Cantrell will officiate. Memorials may be made to the Connecting Center in Bluffton.

Funeral arrangements have been entrust to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.