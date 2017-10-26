Beatrice M. “Tucky” Schandler Hickert, 89, died Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, at her home in Wichita, Kan.

Tucky was born in New Almelo, Kan., the daughter of Joseph and Dolorose Steichen Schandler. As a toddler, she was dubbed a “toughie” by her sister who mispronounced it “tucky”, and both a toughie and Tucky she remained.

She recalled an idyllic childhood spent playing on the banks of the Solomon River with her two sisters and credited her parents with providing her with the values that she cherished her entire life, including a devotion to the Catholic Church, a passion for learning and education in all its forms, and a vocation for helping others. She championed myriad causes with her unparalleled work ethic and relentless determination, inspired many first-generation college graduates, and sought personal excellence in all aspects of her life.

Tucky earned a nursing degree prior to her marriage in 1948 to Bernard “Barney” Hickert, with whom she built a farming business and shared a life of travel, friends and community involvement. After rearing her eldest nine children, she returned to college and obtained her R.N. for a second time at age 61. She retired from full-time nursing at age 73 to care for Barney until his death in 2003 from Alzheimer’s. Tucky traveled widely, including a visit to the Vatican with Barney and friends, a lifelong dream, and a trip to Pakistan at age 79. She appreciated beauty in all its forms, from music and the fine arts to her beautiful garden and impeccable personal fashion. She possessed exceptional beauty but was better known for her warmth, charm and goodness. Tucky had boundless energy and an insatiable curiosity, and she was able to play bridge, read ambitiously, and discuss history and world events with dear friends through her last weeks of life. She was a beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband Bernard “Barney”; her son Stephen Hickert of Lawrence, Kan.; son-in-law Joseph Kreutzer of Wichita, Kan.; and her sister Imogene Ninemire of New Almelo, Kan.

She is survived by her sister Miriam Slipke, Hoxie, Kan.; seven daughters and three sons, Dr. Susan (Scott) Brown of St. Joseph, Mo., Nancy Kreutzer of Overland Park, Kan., Beatrice (Ron) Heikes of Wichita, Kan., Bernard J. (Barb) Hickert of Topeka, Kan., Joseph (Gail) Hickert, Colorado Springs, Colo., Dianne (George) Witwer of Bluffton, Dr. Maureen Hickert (Bill) Salomon of Cincinnati, Ohio, George Hickert of Austin, Texas, Caroline (Dale) Schippers of Olathe, Kan., and Colette (Jawad) Haider of Irvington, N.Y.; daughter-in-law Jody Hickert, Lawrence, Kan.; 26 grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Prayer service at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27 and funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, both at St. Joseph Catholic Church, New Almelo, Kan. Memorial donations can be made to St Joseph’s Catholic Church, New Almelo, Kan., or the Schandler Steichen Scholarship at Benedictine College, 1020 N. Second St. Atchison, KS, 66002, www.benedictine.edu.