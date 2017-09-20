Verlos “Gene” Myers, age 82, of Royal, Ark., passed away Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, at CHI St. Vincent, Hot Springs.

He was born Oct. 18, 1934, at home near Bluffton, the son of Gale and Wealtha Myers. On Dec. 20, 1954, he married Peggy Vanator; she survives in Royal. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Gene retired from the United States Army after 26 years and later went to work for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at the Blakely Dam complex for 20 years. He was a jack-of-all-trades who loved the outdoors, working and tinkering on mechanical things in his shop, being with family and working in the yard with his wife of 62 years.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Chris and Gary Devahl of Garden Grove, Calif.; three sons and daughters-in-law, Carey and Jan Myers of Houston, Texas, Russell and Lisa Myers of Mena, Ark., and Scott and Sherri Myers of Opal, Ark.; eight grandchildren and spouses, Tali Hawkins, Savannah and Robert Todd, Natalie and Steven DelAngel, Candace and Kyle Rowe, Dalton and Summer Myers, Jill Callahan, Amy Ann and Jason Vanwinkle and Brandon K. and Melissa Devahl; 17 great-grandchildren; four sisters, Jeannie, Peggy, Sue and Dory; nieces; nephews; and a host of wonderful friends.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, in the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery with Bro. Andy Kennedy officiating. Full military honors provided by the U.S. Army Honor Guard. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Smith Funeral Home, Hot Springs.

Guest registry is at www.davis-smith.com