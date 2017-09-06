SEPTEMBER 9 – 10 a.m. – Mary E. Elwood, owner. Blackford County 4-H Park, 310 East Park Avenue, Hartford. Property location: 207 N. Meadow Lane, Hartford City. Ranch home w/2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1-car attached garage. Antique & modern furniture, oak stacking bookcase, slatted top steam trunk, oak wall mount Chicago Telephone, primitives, several brown & white jugs, Roseville & Hull pottery, china, glassware, St. Claire paper weights, more! Ellenberger Brothers, Inc. Auctioneers, www.EllenbergerBros.com, 1-800-373-6363.

SEPTEMBER 16 – 8:30 a.m. – Fifth semi-annual consignment auction. E&M Blacksmith Shop, 2404 W 350 S, Berne. Horses, ponies, horse-drawn machinery, produce equipment, buggies, harness carts, new tack saddles, shop tools, lawn & garden tools, sausage grinder & stuffers, new & used furniture, washing machines, hay, straw & firewood. Accepting consignments every evening that week from 4-8 p.m. and all day Sept. 14 & 15. Call 260-589-2743 and leave message to consign horses.

SEPTEMBER 16 – 10 a.m. – Gay & Scott Schoeff, owners. 1294 S 100 W, Bluffton. Four bedroom, 2 full bath home, 2 car detached garage w/lean-to, 2.82 acres, 2 outbuildings (both over 2,500 sf), covered back porch. Six person hot tub, trailers, furniture, appliances, tools, go cart, Honda 4 wheeler, lawn/garden, 150 Psi Craftsman air compressor, Jet table saw, Guardian drill press, and more. Real estate sells at noon. Open house: Sept. 11, 5-6:30 p.m. Scheerer McCulloch Auctioneers, www.smauctioneers.com, 260-356-4111.

SEPTEMBER 25 – 6:30 p.m. – Fredrick R. & Violet E. Wolf estate & Dean L. Wolf. Cottage Event Center. Property location: 5205 N 500 E, Roanoke. 82+/- acres, 3 tracts, Union Township, Huntington County. Open houses Sept. 9, 4-5 p.m. Halderman Real Estate Services, www.halderman.com, 800-424-2324, Jon Rosen, 260-740-1846, Bill Earle, 260-982-8351, Pat Karst, 260-224-0415.

SEPTEMBER 26 – 5 p.m. – Norman Wall, owner. 730 N. Main Street, Bluffton. Three bedroom, 1 ½ baths, 1,950 SF historic home with large wrap around porch on .61 acres. Open house Sept. 14 from 5-6:30 p.m. The Steffen Group Inc., www.steffengrp.com, 426-0633.

SEPTEMBER 28 – 6 p.m. – Zack & Amber Riley, owners. 5392 N 450 W, Decatur. Large 3 bedroom, 1 ½ bath, 1,692 sq. ft. ranch home on full basement w/fireplace, 60’x100’ pole barn w/work shop. All situated on 4.518± acres in Adams Central School District. Open house: September 18, 5-7 p.m. Krueckeberg Auction & Realty LLC, 877-591-8756, www.kjauction.com.

SEPTEMBER 30 – 10 a.m. – The estate of Donald Park, Pisamai (Nit) Park, owner. 5894 Miller St., Uniondale. Well maintained, 1,680 SF, 4 bedroom home with detached garage. Large antique collection, McCormick deering hit and miss engine, Trippensee planetarium, knife and sword collection, Wells County advertising items, country primitives, tools, modern furniture, appliances, glassware, much more. Real estate sells at noon. Open house Sept. 19 from 5-6:30 p.m. The Steffen Group Inc., 426-0633, www.steffengrp.com.

SEPTEMBER 30 – 10 a.m. – Nathan “Brownie” and Charlotte Turnbow, owners. 6369 E US 33, Churubusco. Twenty miles NW of Fort Wayne on State Road 33. Magnum Gran Sport Lund fishing boat, mowers, 1955 Ford 640, Yellow Neflex Honda scooter, 1948/55 G-Allis, gun collection: Remington, Stevens, Watauga, Browning, Winchester, Cricket rifle, Marlin, Colt revolver, JayCo slide-in camper, Yamaha ATV, Yale fork truck, 1965 C-20 Chevy pickup truck, furniture, household, tools, equipment, lawn & garden, comic books, more! Ellenberger Brothers, Inc. Auctioneers, www.EllenbergerBros.com, 1-800-373-6363.

OCTOBER 3 – 3 p.m. – Jake Harber, owner. Preble Gardens Restaurant, 4233 W US 224, Decatur. Commercial real estate, 3,600 sq. ft. plus basement, seating capacity approx. 120, totally remodeled interior, exceptionally large kitchen area. Large inventory of commercial restaurant equipment and furnishings, 3 Way Liquor License. Preview 2 hours prior to auction or by appointment. BKM Real Estate & Auction Company, 260-622-1000, 260-824-3982, 740-7299, www.BKMauction.com.