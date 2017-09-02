Home Big Grid Feature They have plenty to say They have plenty to say September 2, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLES Big Grid Feature Jay County defeats Raiders in ACAC clash Big Grid Feature Hottest job in the place Big Grid Feature Starfires pounce on Tigers’ mistakes for 51-27 victory News Foudy recognized by Wells Chamber Big Grid Feature Learning to help is a good lesson Obituaries Connie J. Johnson, 62