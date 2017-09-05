Thelma L. Brubaker, 89, of Bluffton, passed away Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, at Heritage Pointe in Warren.

She was born Jan. 30, 1928, in Grant County to William Alan and Edith M. Hall Eltzroth. She married John W. Brubaker April 9, 1948, in Wells County; he survives.

A member of the Warren High School Class of 1946, Thelma owned Wee Bake It Shop in Berne for 10 years and worked at the Petroleum School as a cook for 11 years. She enjoyed cooking and baking, traveling and spending winters in Florida; spending time with family and all of her grandchildren.

She was a member of Petroleum United Methodist Church and the WTC Club.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Deborah (Steve) Caswell of Albion; three sons, Francis “Frank” (Leslie) Brubaker of Plymouth, Larry (Tina) Brubaker of Fremont, and James Brubaker of Fort Wayne; a son-in-law, Ryan Crismore of Bluffton; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.

The last of her family, Thelma was preceded in death by a daughter, Ann M. Crismore, in 2014; six brothers; three sisters; and a grandson, Chad F. Brubaker, in 1995.

A service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, at Goodwin-Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, with pastors Greg Andrews and Nole Garza officiating. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Warren.

Preferred memorials to Family LifeCare of Berne.

