Summer Dawn Schmidt, 36, of Nottingham Township (Wells County, rural Montpelier) passed away at 7:16 a.m. Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, at her residence.

She was born Thursday, July 23, 1981, in Bluffton. She married Andrew Schmidt Sunday, Sept. 19, 2004, in Las Vegas, Nev. Summer was a 1999 graduate of Blackford High School. She had attended IVY Tech for nursing. She had worked in Home Health Care Services. Summer enjoyed attending her children’s multiple sporting events, crocheting, and above all else spending precious time with her family.

Loving survivors include her father, Rodney Wayne Myers of Montpelier; husband, Andrew Schmidt of Montpelier; daughter, Alexis Noel Schmidt of Montpelier; sons, Kaiden Michael Schmidt and Karter Drew Schmidt, both of Montpelier; sister, Tori Ann (Cory) Hedden of Hartford City; father-in-law, Paul Schmidt of Hartford City; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Patty King Myers; mother-in-law, Shirley Ann Schmidt; and grandparents, Marion and Barbara King.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 29, at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St., Montpelier.

A service to celebrate Summer’s life will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, with Pastor Jeremy Stults officiating. Interment will follow in the Brookside Memorial Park in Montpelier.

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.

