Home Big Grid Feature Still life Still life September 5, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLES Big Grid Feature Holdman in ‘full-court press’ for re-election News Charges filed in moped fatality News One Book One County selections announced Big Grid Feature A new look for the club News Police Notebook: 9-5-17 Big Grid Feature Chicago man, Matt Blume, wins 43rd Parlor City Trot