Ind. 124 between Ind. 1 in Bluffton and U.S. 27 near Monroe is one of seven sections of state highways in northeast and eastern Indiana that will be subjected to chip seal preservation, the Indiana Department of Transportation announced this week.

INDOT maintenance crews are expected to begin the work on or after Tuesday, Sept. 5, weather permitting.

Drivers can expect traffic directed by flaggers while crews maintain access for vehicles. However, INDOT says that motorists should use an alternate route if possible.

The entire process can take up to two weeks in each area. All of the work is expected to be completed during the first part of September.

In addition to the work on Ind. 124 in Wells and Adams counties, the other state highways to undergo chip seal work will be:

• Ind. 18 between Ind. 13 and Miller Avenue in Marion in Grant County.

• Ind. 5, from north of Ind. 218 to U.S. 224 in Huntington County.

• Ind. 105, between Ind. 9 and Ind. 124 in Huntington County.

• Ind. 124, from Ind. 5 to Ind. 3 in Huntington County.

• Ind. 218, from Ind. 15 to Ind. 9 in Wabash and Huntington counties.

• Ind. 67, from U.S. 27 to the Ohio state line in Jay County.