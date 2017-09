Rocky E. Mahon, 64, a longtime former Bluffton resident, died Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, in Clarksville, Tenn.

Calling hours will be held Sunday, Sept. 24, from 1 to 7 p.m. at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Funeral services will take place at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 25, at the funeral home with calling for one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at West Lawn Cemetery in Geneva.

A complete obituary will appear in the Saturday edition of the Bluffton News-Banner.