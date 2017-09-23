Rocky E. Mahon, 64, a longtime former Bluffton resident, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, in Clarksville, Tenn.

He was born March 14, 1953, in Watseka, Ill., to Donald and Deloris Atwood Mahon. Rocky graduated from Bluffton High School in 1971, and served in the United States Army. Rocky was a self-employed construction contractor and also had a brief career in the coal mine industry in Virginia.

His hobbies included making wine, traveling, playing cards, NASCAR, football, and he loved watching and taking care of wildlife. He loved hosting family and friends. If you ever stayed at their home, you woke up to a breakfast feast, including his famous biscuits and gravy. Rocky’s greatest loves were his wife and children, and his grandchildren were the world to him.

On May 2, 1972, in Bluffton, Rocky and Kathy A. Gobernatz Mahon were married.

Survivors include his mother, Deloris Mahon of Bluffton; wife, Kathy of Clarksville, Tenn.; and children, Stacy (Mario) Mahon-Vazquez of Clarksville, Teresa Mahon of Fort Wayne, Judi (Eric) Mahon-Salva of London, Ky., Karry Ladd of McAllen, Texas, and Perlina “P.J.” (Chris Elza) Mahon of London, Ky. He was a loving Papaw to 14 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Rocky is also survived by a brother, Gene (Lisa) Mahon of Bluffton; and sisters, Karen Keeling of Delphos, Ohio, Brenda Mahon of Bluffton and Cheryl Zeis of Bluffton.

He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Mahon; a son, Rocky Lee Mahon; and four brothers, Donald D., David L., Steven A. and Glen A. Mahon.

Calling hours will be held Sunday from 1 to 7 p.m. at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Funeral services will take place at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 25, at the funeral home with calling for one hour prior to the service. Rev. Douglas McClure will officiate. Burial will follow at West Lawn Cemetery in Geneva. The family encourages that memorials may be made to Bluffton Police Deptartment DARE program or Bluffton Fire Department in lieu of sending flowers.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.