Robert D. “Bob” Settle, 77, of Bluffton, passed away Monday, Sept. 25, 2017.

He was born May 15, 1940, in Wells County, a son of Lloyd and Dorothy Wilson Settle.

He worked at Franklin Electric for 46-plus years before retiring. He enjoyed driving his golf cart and Polaris Ranger. He also enjoyed watching IU sports, especially basketball.

Surviving family include his daughter, Sheila (Troy) Geisel; son, Doug (Jami) Settle; sisters, Shirley (Mel) Short and Sue Smith; and a brother, Fred (Betty) Settle.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in passing by his wife, Sharon Settle; and a brother, Larry Settle.

Per Bob’s request, no services will be held at this time. Memorials may be made to Riley Children’s Hospital or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Greenlawn Funeral Home, Fort Wayne are in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.greenlawnmpfh.com