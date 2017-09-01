Richard E. Wafford, 54, of Zephyrhills, Fla., with family in and a former resident of Wells County, died Aug. 31, 2017, at Florida Hospital Zephyrhills of Florida.

He was born Sept. 7, 1962, to Frank and Shirley Wafford in Lebanon, Mo.; both preceded him in death.

He is survived by his spouse, Walter Glacken of Zephyrhills, Fla.; children, Amanda Wafford of Bluffton and Sondra Wafford (Aaron) of Montpelier; three grandchildren; a sister, Sheryl (Larry) Hartman of Poneto; and brothers, Frank Wafford (Velma) of Hartford City, Steve Wafford (Pam) of Poneto, and Jerry Wafford (Clay) of Key West, Fla.

No funeral services are planned at the family’s request. There will be a celebration of life in Key West, Fla., and in Bluffton at a later date.