Ray A. Burniston, 76, a part-time resident of Zanesville, died Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017 at the Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home in Fort Wayne.

He was born Sept. 4, 1941, in Garrett to Earl Burniston and Margaret McNanny Burniston. He married Janet E. Daugherty Feb. 17, 1974, in Fort Wayne. His wife survives.

Also surviving are three sons, Ray A. (Sonja) Burniston Jr of Cincinnati, Ohio, Chad M. (Tamara) Satterthwaite of Fort Wayne, and Brent A. Burniston of Hollywood, Calif.; two daughters, Julie A. (Chris) Russell of Fort Wayne and Tammy M. (Dana) Post of Auburn; six grandchildren; and a sister, Ilo J. Fankhauser of Fort Wayne.

He was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers, Joseph R. Burniston, James E. Burniston, Charles W. Burniston, Robert E. Burniston, and Walter G. Burniston; and two sisters, Dorothy M Contadellucci and Mary Rottger.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3, at the Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with burial to follow in the Greenlawn Cemetery in Fort Wayne. Calling is Monday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home and also from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday prior to the service at the funeral home.

