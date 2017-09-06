Paula L. McCollum, 74, of Keystone (Nottingham Township, Wells County), passed away at 3:04 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4, 2017, at River Terrace Estates in Bluffton.

She was born Wednesday, May 5, 1943, in Happy, Ky. She married Arthur L. McCollum on Saturday, May 13, 1961, in Angola; he passed away on Jan. 12, 2012.

Paula formerly worked at CTS and Berne Apparel, and Peyton’s in Bluffton. She enjoyed walking and attended the Church of the Living God in Dunkirk.

Survivors include brother, Phillip (Beatrice) Burns of Rydal, Ga.; brother, Adrian (Doris) Burns of Bluffton; brother, Denver (Tammy) Burns of Georgia; brother, Danny (Lisa) Burns of Warren; sister, Eunice (Donald Lee) West of Bluffton; sister, Joyce Morgan of Pennville; sister, Mary (Roger) Raugh of Geneva; sister, Christine Eisenhut of Bluffton; sister, Charlene Gobernatz of Markle; sister, Cora Meadows of Bluffton; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Polly Combs Burns; father, Fred D. Burns Sr.; husband, Arthur L. McCollum; sister, Margaret Bailey; brother, Fred D. Burns, Jr.; and sister, Carol Hurt.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8 at Downing & Glancy Funeral Home in Geneva.

A service to celebrate Paula’s life will be at 1 p.m. Friday at Downing & Glancy Funeral Home, with Pastor Keith Prough officiating. Interment will follow in the Riverside Cemetery in Geneva.

Preferred memorials to Bluffton-Wells County Animal Shelter, 1613 W. Cherry St., Bluffton, IN 46714

Arrangements are being handled by Downing & Glancy Funeral Home in Geneva.