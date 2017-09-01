Nova R. Preston, 98, of Warren, passed away at 1:35 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, at Heritage Pointe in Warren.

She was born on Sunday, June 29, 1919, in Salamonie Township, Huntington County. She married William Lester Preston on Saturday, May 25, 1940, in the Congregational Christian Church in Warren; W. Lester passed away on Feb. 16, 2002.

Nova was a Warren High School graduate and attended Marion Business College. She spent most of her married life on her family farm, raising her children and helping milk the cows. She was a former secretary for CFS Fertilizer, a waitress at B&L Restaurant, and an Avon representative. Nova loved her Avon clients and always enjoyed visiting them at their homes. She built many friendships over the years due to her Avon business, which she treasured dearly. Nova was a past member of the Eastern Star and Buckeye Christian Church in Huntington.

Loving survivors include her sons, William D. (Carol) Preston of Wabash, Richard A. (Regina) Preston of Pickerington, Ohio, and Bruce (Noreen) Preston of Warren; a daughter, Mary Ann (Steve) Holmes of Warren; nine grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, Edmund W. and Theressa Opal Will Day; daughter-in-law, Barbara S. Brown Preston; and sister, Mary Andres Vickrey.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, and from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, at Heritage Pointe Applegate Chapel, 801 Huntington Ave., Warren.

A service to celebrate Nova’s life will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, at Heritage Pointe Applegate Chapel, with Pastor Gerald Moreland officiating. Interment will follow in the Sparks Cemetery in Wells County.

Preferred memorials to Knight-Bergman Civic Center or donor’s favorite charity.

Arrangements are being handled by Glancy – H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren.