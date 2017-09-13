Wells County Citizens Against Drug Abuse hosted a community event Tuesday, Sept. 12, to discuss addiction and recovery. For print coverage, check out the Wednesday, Sept. 13, News-Banner. (Videos by Jessica Bricker)

This post will be updated with more videos.

Listen to Valerie Runyon of Park Center talk about her background and explain how addiction is a disease:

Listen to Runyon define substance use disorder:

Hear Runyon address the question, “Why can’t you just stop?”

Runyon concludes her educational piece discussing who is more susceptible to addiction, how to overcome those risks, and possible intervention: