Michael “Mike” Lynn Harter, 63, of Bluffton, passed away Saturday afternoon, Sept. 16, 2017, at his residence in Bluffton.

Mike was born Aug. 26, 1954, in Bluffton to Carl C. and Maxine D. Garton Harter. He graduated from Heritage High School in 1972.

Mike was a lifelong horseman. He lived to promote the Appaloosa Breed and did so at a young age by competing in and finishing the 1976 Bicentennial Grand Horse Race, riding from New York to Sacramento. Over the years, Mike encouraged many young riders through either the Wells County 4-H Horse and Pony program and the Appaloosa Horse Club.

Survivors include his children, Casey (Jared) Linn of Greenwood, Laura Harter of Sydney, Australia, and Mark Harter of Woodstock, Ill.; and two grandchildren, Rebekah and Isaac Linn. He is also survived by his siblings, Robert “Bob” Harter of Bluffton, Betty Dellinger of Fort Wayne and twin sister Pat (Jim) Mertz of Fort Wayne; along with many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and three siblings, Bill Harter, Janice King and Jack Harter.

A service to celebrate Mike’s life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Pastor Lane Sanders will officiate. Burial will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery. Calling Hours will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, prior to the service. Memorials may be made to the Wells County 4-H Horse and Pony Club.

Mike's arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.