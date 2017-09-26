Melvin Dean Day, 86, passed away surrounded by his loving family, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at his residence.

He was born June 17, 1931, in Kansas City, Mo.

After his father’s death he moved back to Wells County, attending school in Bluffton. After high school he joined the U.S. Army and served during the Korean War in Headquarters Co, 2d Bn, 504 AIR. He received a National Defense Service Medal. He was a member of American Legion 111. He retired in 1989 from General Electric after over 30 years of company service.

Surviving are his wife of 61 years, Mary Uhl Day of Wells County; sons, Mark (Cindy) Day of Channahon, Ill., Michael (Sherry) Day and Matt (Marcia) Day, both of Ossian, and Mitchell (Karen) Day of St. John; grandchildren, Julie (Michael) Meredith, Jennifer (Matthew) Krumma, Erica (Bryan) Castellani, Heather Day, Melanie (Giancarlo) Alpuche, and Michael Day; and nine great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be Friday, Sept. 29, at 4 p.m. at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 W. Mill St., Ossian, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation will also be Thursday, Sept. 28, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at Lindenwood Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana or Boy Scouts of America, Anthony Wayne Area Council.

Online condolences: www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com