Max M. Myers, 72, Berne, passed away Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, at the Veterans Hospital, Fort Wayne. He was born July 5, 1945, in Adams County, to Andrew “Andy” and Glendola Bebout Myers. He married Joyce Suman Oct. 28, 1981.

Survivors include his wife, Joyce; daughters, Ronda Bechinski of Decatur, Rita Bollenbacher of Muncie, Racquel “Kelly” (Greg) Werich of Bluffton; and three grandchildren.

He was the owner of Geneva Electric, started in 1972. He was also a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, serving in Japan and Korea.

He was a member of the Veteran Hospital in Fort Wayne and the Berne American Legion Post 468, serving as a trustee and on the color guard. He was a member of the Geneva VFW, served on the Berne Fire Department for more than 30 years and also served as assistant fire chief. He was a member of the Berne Lions Club. His pride and join was his 1945 John Deere tractor and he cherished his 1966 Corvette Stingray. And Max especially loved his family and grandchildren.

Graveside services are at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 21 at the MRE Cemetery. Family and friends are welcome to the service. Berne American Legion Post 468 will perform military rites. Visitation is Wednesday from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Yager-Kirchhofer Funeral Home.