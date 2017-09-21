Maurice “Buss” Shady, 82, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at Park Place Senior Living in Fort Wayne.

Mr. Shady was born on July 4, 1935, in Wells County, to Joseph and Mary Belle Harshman Shady. His parents preceded him in death.

Buss graduated from Bluffton High School and then continued his education at Indiana Central University in Indianapolis. Mr. Shady served his country honorably during the Korean War with the United States Army as a paratrooper.

Buss and his wife, Kay Bosler Shady, were married 52 years. Buss retired as an Indiana State Police officer. He also worked as chief safety director for Indiana-Purdue Fort Wayne and as Northeast Indiana safety director for INDOT. Buss and Kay wintered for 17 years in Florida. He was an avid golfer and worked for several golf courses once he retired.

Buss was a family man and loved his wife, children and grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Kay Shady of Fort Wayne; daughter, Christine (Jeff) Heck of Fort Wayne; daughter, Sue (Tom) Dame of Huntertown; Cathy (Dean) Daenens of Napoleon, Ohio; grandchildren, Gabrielle Wissman, Kelsey Hoot, Nic Heck, Heath Wiggins and Conner Dame; and three great-grandchildren.

Buss was also preceded in death by a brother, Richard Shady, and a sister, Judy Huss.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at The Chapel, 2505 W. Hamilton Road South, Fort Wayne. Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at The Chapel following the visitation. Officiating the memorial service will be Pastor Rick Hawks.

Memorial donations may be directed to The Chapel for Hurricane Relief

Arrangements entrusted to Northern Indiana Funeral Care of Fort Wayne