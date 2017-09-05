Marvin J. Stoppenhagen, 101, of Decatur, passed away Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017.

He was born Sept. 17, 1915, in Wells County, to Charles Stoppenhagen and Lydia Fackler Stoppenhagen. He was a lifelong farmer. He also drove a school bus and was a courier for Wells Community schools for more than 30 years. He was a member of the Zion-Friedheim Lutheran Church and a 70-year member of the Poe Fire Department.

Surviving family members include his wife, Lucile Stoppenhagen Stoppenhagen; sons, Gene (Elaine) Stoppenhagen and Michael (Cathy) Stoppenhagen; five step children; five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, 12 step-grandchildren, and 12 step-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Bernice Burning.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in passing by his first wife, Marie Stoppenhagen; a daughter, Jackie Grim; a sister, Irene Buuck; and two brothers, Harold Stoppenhagen and Edwin Stoppenhagen.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, at the Zion-Friedheim Lutheran Church, 10703N-550W, Decatur, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation will also be from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, at the Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 W. Mill St., Ossian. Burial will be in the Oak Lawn Cemetery, Ossian.

Memorials may be made to the church or Worship for Shut-Ins.

