Marvin J. Stoppenhagen

Marvin J. Stoppenhagen, 101, of Decatur, passed away Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017.

He was born Sept. 17, 1915, in Wells County, to Charles Stoppenhagen and Lydia Fackler Stoppenhagen. He was a lifelong farmer. He also drove a school bus and was a courier for Wells Community schools for more than 30 years.  He was a member of the Zion-Friedheim Lutheran Church and a 70-year member of the Poe Fire Department.

Surviving family members include his wife, Lucile Stoppenhagen Stoppenhagen; sons, Gene (Elaine) Stoppenhagen and Michael (Cathy) Stoppenhagen; five step children; five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, 12 step-grandchildren, and 12 step-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Bernice Burning.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in passing by his first wife, Marie Stoppenhagen; a daughter, Jackie Grim; a sister, Irene Buuck; and two brothers, Harold Stoppenhagen and Edwin Stoppenhagen.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, at the Zion-Friedheim Lutheran Church, 10703N-550W, Decatur, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation will also be from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, at the Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 W. Mill St., Ossian.  Burial will be in the Oak Lawn Cemetery, Ossian.

Memorials may be made to the church or Worship for Shut-Ins.

Online condolences: www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com

RELATED ARTICLES