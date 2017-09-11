Margaret H. Grear, 80, of Ossian, passed away on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017.

She was born Nov. 11, 1936, in Ely, England, a daughter of Bernard and Alice Murfft Shingles.

She worked as a bookkeeper at Ossian Automotive (NAPA). She was a member at Ossian United Methodist Church.

Surviving family include her husband of 62 years, Allen Grear; sons, Brian (Becky) Grear and David (Kim) Grear; one granddaughter and six grandsons; brother, Brian (Susan) Shingles; and a niece.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Carol Dillon, and a nephew.

A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, at Ossian United Methodist Church, 201 W. Mill St., Ossian, with inurnment at Oak Lawn Cemetery, Ossian following services.

Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society. Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, Ossian was in charge of arrangements.

