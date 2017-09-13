Home Sports Lou Schroeder tops Senior golfers Lou Schroeder tops Senior golfers September 13, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLES Big Grid Feature Speakers address addiction, recovery Big Grid Feature Heartland REMC crews join in Irma relief effort State & National News High court allows Trump administration ban on most refugees Sports Sports Roundup: 9-13-17 Sports High School Sports Calendar: 9-13-17 Sports Kelly wants Wimbush, receivers to improve