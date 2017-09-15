Larry Gene Wagner, 85, died Thursday, Aug. 24.

He was born July 16, 1932, in Marion.

He is survived by a daughter, Jan (Bob) Thomas of Fort Wayne; a son, Brad (Anne) Wagner of Portland, Ore.; two grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Opal Ringo Wagner Larkin; stepfather, George Wagner; and his father, Dale McPhilliamy.

A service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at Heritage Pointe Chapel, Warren.

