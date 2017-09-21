Keith L. “Bat” Masterson, 58, of Bluffton, passed away on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, at his residence.

Mr. Masterson was born on May 23, 1959, in Bluffton, to Earl E. and Crystal M. Tuttle Masterson. His parents preceded him in death.

Keith attended Bluffton High School. He worked in construction as a laborer and drove Amish to various locations.

Keith loved to fish and play pool.

Survivors include sons, Brandon Masterson of Fort Wayne, Cameron Masterson of Bluffton and Hunter (Gretchen) Harper; a daughter, Chealsea Masterson-Harper of Fort Wayne; grandson, Deakon Masterson of Fort Wayne; granddaughter, Harlee Peasley of Fort Wayne; sister, Vickie (William) Osborn of Bluffton; sister, Paula (Dennis) Deininger of Bluffton; sister-in-law, Thelma Studabaker of Bluffton; brother-in-law, Steve Johnson of Berne; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial gathering will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at Roush Park in Bluffton.

Arrangements entrusted to Northern Indiana Funeral Care of Fort Wayne.