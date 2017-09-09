Judy Perez, 57, of Fort Wayne, died Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017, at Hospice Home in Fort Wayne.

She was born Sept. 20, 1959, in Fort Wayne.

She is survived by two sons, Mercy Perez and Thomas Perez, both of Fort Wayne; a daughter, Percilla Agular of Fort Wayne; two sisters, Ann Narvaiz and Benita Ortiz; and two grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel and Maria Gonzalez Garcia.

A service will be held at noon, Saturday, Sept. 16, at Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Sept. 16 at the funeral home.

Online condolences at: www.glancyfuneralhomes.com