John F Pence, 72, was born April 29, 1945 in Fort Wayne. He died Aug. 28, 2017, at Parkview Hospital.

John was an accomplished pianist and a retired tool and die maker.

Surviving are his children, John (Renee) Pence, Jason (Heidi) Pence, Christa (Martin) Brandenberger, and Cassondra (Bryan) McClintock; brother David A. Pence; 15 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Allene Baumgartner Pence; and his brother, Robert E. Pence.

Memorial service to be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at the St. Joe United Methodist Worship Center, 6004 Reed Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation following the service.