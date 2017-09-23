James “Jim” Richard Grupy, 61, of Davenport, Fla., and a former Bluffton resident, died Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017.

He was born July 11, 1956, in Corona, Calif.

Survivors include his wife, Jackeline Grupy; daughter, Jaime (Todd Moffses) of Saint Cloud; step-daughters, Stephanie (Keith Miller) of Kissimmee; Tabitha (Erguin Cortes); step-son, Charles (Krystal Nilsen), all of Lake Placid; two grandchildren; 12 stepgrandchildren; and a brother, Bill Grupy of Florida.

He was preceded in death by his father, Richard D. Grupy; mother, Ruby F. Huss; and his daughter, Julie A. Grupy.

A celebration of life was held Sept. 17 at the Kissimmee Masonic Orange Blossom Lodge. Arrangements were under the direction of Grissom Funeral Home and Crematory, Kissimmee, Fla.