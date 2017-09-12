

James D. “Jim” Murray, 81, of Bluffton, passed away Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, at Signature Healthcare in Bluffton.

He was born April 21, 1936, in Bluffton, to Donald R. and Violet B. Walter Murray. He married Helen L. Dilldine Nov. 6, 1954, in Fresno, Calif.; she preceded him in death on Feb. 18, 2014.

Jim retired in 1987 from Zollner Corp. in Fort Wayne after 30 years of service, and he also worked part time at the True Value store in Bluffton. He was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Bluffton.

He enjoyed fishing, going to the casino, and he was a race car enthusiast.

He is survived by a son, Darrell G. Murray of Bluffton; a daughter, Debra (Denny) Burns of Lake Havasu City, Ariz.; a brother, Benny R. Murray of Bluffton; a grandson, Matthew (Stephanie) Murray of Noblesville; and three great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Ethan and Lily Murray, all of Noblesville.

A service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Goodwin-Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, with Steve Frauhiger officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are to Friends Who Care Cancer Relief Foundation.

