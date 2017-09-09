H. Joan Wiley, 92, of Warren, died Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, at Heritage Pointe in Warren.

She was born Sept. 18, 1924, in Amboy. She married Harmon D. Wiley in 1945; he preceded her in death in 2001.

She is survived by a son, Rex (Diane) Wiley of Indianapolis; a sister, Marilyn Fordyce of Tallahassee, Fla.; a granddaughter; and five great-grandchildren.

A service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, at Heritage Pointe Applegate Chapel in Warren.

Online condolences at: www.glancyfuneralhomes.com