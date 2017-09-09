Frederick W. Shane, 57, of Fort Wayne, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017.

He was born in Fort Wayne on May 27, 1960, a son of N. Virgil and Margaret O. Seifert Shane.

Fred was a surveyor with Stoody Associates, and he was a member of American Legion Post 499. He enjoyed playing corn hole, euchre, fishing and spending time at Coldwater Lake.

He is survived by his wife, Ruth Shane of Fort Wayne; mother, Margaret Shane of Fort Wayne; children, Alex (Bobbi) Shane of Decatur and Janine (Brett) Conrad of Hoagland; stepchildren, Ryan (Angela) Stiffler of Fort Wayne and Lindsay Stiffler of Bonita Springs, Fla.; grandchildren, Owen, Kellen, Remey and Blaine; brothers, Steven (Shawna) Shane, David (Colleen) Shane and Michael (Valerie) Shane, all of Fort Wayne; sisters, Julie Cummings of Tampa, Fla., Becky Shane and Laurie Boreani, both of Fort Wayne.

He was preceded in death by his father, N. Virgil Shane.

Funeral mass is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, at St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church, 1502 E. Wallen Road, with calling one hour prior. Calling is also from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, at Fairhaven Funeral Home, 6557 N. Clinton St.

Donations may be made to American Legion Post 499.

Online condolences may be left at fairhavenfortwayne.com