Freddie Lee Smith, 63, of Fort Wayne, passed away at 6:40 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, at Parkview Randallia Supportive Care in Fort Wayne.

He was born May 14, 1954, in Bluffton, to Vaughn E. and Mary V. Weaver Smith. He married Nancy Marie Schober on March 2, 1974, in Markle (Huntington County); she survives.

He attended Norwell High School and worked for 42 years as a truck driver and mechanic at Brooks Construction, Bunsold Trucking, and K.T. Trucking before retiring in November 2013. He was an avid NASCAR fan, and he loved Gunsmoke and Bonanza.

Freddie was a member of Amvets-Waynedale Post No. 33 and VFW-Waynedale Post No. 1421.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy M. Smith of Ossian, two daughters, Sandi M. Trader of Bluffton, and Amy L. (Jeff) Kemper of Ossian; a son, Jeremy A. Smith of Bluffton; his mother, Mary V. Miller of Warren; two brothers, Phil E. Smith of Markle and Jeff A. Smith of Beaufort, N.C.; and six grandchildren, Alyssa Marie Sponseller, Cassandra Lee (Sam) Lind, Jaden Thomas Hunter, Elizabeth Marie Kemper, Gabriel Donald Kemper and Carson Lewis Smith.

He was preceded in death by his father; and two brothers, Keith E. Smith and Duane L. Smith.

Memorials to Shriners Hospitals.

A celebration of life will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at Amvets, 6620 Koester Drive, Fort Wayne.