Floyd “Joe” Thomas, 70, of Roanoke went to heaven at 4:20 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, at the Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home in Fort Wayne.

Joe graduated from Union Township High School in 1964 and majored in math and music at Ball State University before serving in the Army from 1966-68. After which, he worked at Corning in Bluffton, Eagle Picher in Huntington and other industrial positions.

Joe was a Von Maur pianist for over 12 years before his retirement in 2015. He was well-known throughout NE Indiana as a keyboard artist, playing at the Embassy Theatre, Bluffton Free Street Fair, weddings, anniversaries, Christmas parties, nursing and retirement homes, churches and many other venues as well as recording five cd’s of his piano music. Joe was most recently the pianist at Pleasant Chapel United Methodist Church near Roanoke. He also played keyboard for Gloryland Express gospel group for several years. Joe’s beautiful music and positive attitude touched the lives of many people of all ages.

Joe was born on Nov. 1, 1946 in Huntington, the son of Floyd Jr. and Kathryn Stonebraker Thomas. His parents preceded him in death.

He was united in marriage to Leona Bear. His wife survives.

Additional survivors include two sons, Christopher Scott (Kathy) Thomas of Oconomowoc, Wis., and Marcus Jason (Stefani) Thomas of Columbus Ohio; a stepdaughter, Julie (Scott) Hoffman of Huntington; a brother, David Michael (Cheryl) Thomas; three grandchildren, Carter Rose Thomas, Kathryn Rose and Kody James; three stepgrandchildren, Christie (Ian) Strass, Ryan (Breanne) Hoffman, and Landon (Adrienne) Hoffman; five great grandchildren, Layla and Jett Strass, Sawyer and Vivian Hoffman and Adalae Hoffman; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Stanley James Thomas; and a sister, Beth Ann Moss;

Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday Sept. 19, at Pleasant Chapel United Methodist Church located at 0880 E. 1100 N. Roanoke, IN 46783.

A Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, immediately following the visitation at the Pleasant Chapel United Methodist Church.

Interment will be at the Markle Cemetery in Huntington County at a later date.

In lieu of Flowers memorial donations can be made out to Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home, Samaritan’s Purse, Pleasant Chapel Church or donor’s choice in care of Myers Funeral Home, 2901 Guilford St., Huntington, IN 46750.

