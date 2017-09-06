Floyd Campbell, 89, of Bluffton, was called home by his Lord and Savior on Tuesday morning, Sept. 5, 2017, at Ossian Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Floyd was a man who loved his God, his family, and his country. He had a profound work ethic and will always be remembered by family and friends as a man that never gave up.

Born in Trenton, Mo., on Oct. 2, 1927, to Harrie Nolan and Mary Elizabeth Hull Campbell, he married Frances L. Harris in Trenton, Mo., on July 20, 1947; she preceded him in death on June 16, 2017.

With the approval and signature of his mother, Floyd left high school at the age of 17 to follow his five older brothers to serve in the military during World War II, joining the U.S. Navy. He served in the Navy (Seabees), constructing air fields on the islands of the South Pacific. After being honorably discharged from the Navy he returned to his hometown to finish and graduate from high school. He then received a football scholarship to attend a college in Nebraska.

Family and church were the two most important things in his life, especially his grandchildren, who were the center of his world. Floyd was a true sportsman, who had a great love for fishing. He and his wife enjoyed watching all sports, especially football.

Floyd was a man who loved a challenge and had an incredible ability to do extraordinary things with heavy equipment. In 1952, he went to work for Parkhill, a natural gas pipeline company, which laid pipe lines across the U.S. He moved his family several times, living in 42 of the contiguous United States, from 1952 to 1964. He then settled in Springfield, Ill., while continuing to work for Parkhill as the regional director of their trucking company.

Once again Floyd followed his love for a challenge and went to work for a new company, Hulcher Emergency Railroad Services, developing a division of heavy equipment that would clean up train derailments. This new company brought him to Bluffton in 1968, and eventually to Auburn, Wash., in 1978. He continued working in the area of railroad emergencies, forming a new company and taking that company into other venues, utilizing the heavy equipment to build scenic railways, and the interurban rail in Seattle, Wash., as well as cleaning up train derailments.

After retiring from Railroad Emergency Inc. in 1997, at the age of 70, he continued to be a consultant for another 10 years. Health issues brought him and his wife back to Bluffton to be with their daughter and son-in-law in December of 2012.

Floyd is survived by a son, Nolan (Julia) Campbell of Tacoma, Wash.; a daughter, JoAnn (Ted) Claghorn of Bluffton; a sister, Cynthia Fowler; four grandchildren, Anna (Aaron) Mason, Mesha (Jared) Kendrick, Tamar (Omar) Arizpe, and Zechariah Campbell; nine great-grandchildren, Joselyn, Quinnton, and Pierceton Mason, Campbell and Finley Kendrick, and Elijah, Mahlan, Lucille, and Olive Arizpe.

In addition to his parents and wife, Floyd was preceded in death by a son, Joseph Edwin Campbell; six sisters, Helen Schillinger, Florence Bennett, Ruth Hook, Wynona Brady, Laura Terhune, and Ella Trump; and five brothers, Earl, Richard, Lawrence, Albert, and Robert Orr.

Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, at Goodwin-Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. A funeral service to celebrate Floyd’s life will be at 1 p.m. (CDT) Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, at the Shelburne Baptist Church in Trenton, Mo., with one hour of visitation prior to the service at the church. Pastor Mark Clifton will officiate. Burial will follow at Shelburne Cemetery, with military graveside rites provided by the U.S. Navy.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bethel Church of Bluffton, or Shelburne Baptist Church of Trenton, Mo.

