Edwin K. Vorhees, 92, of Lakeland, Fla., passed away Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, at Lakeland Regional Health in Lakeland, Fla.

He was born Aug. 17, 1925, in Geneva, Ind., to Alva Vorhees and Donna L. Thompson Vorhees. He married Lela J. Klar Vorhees Sept. 7, 1946 in Maumee, Ohio. She survives in Lakeland, Fla.

Edwin served his country in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He had worked at Franklin Electric in Bluffton and retired from there in 1987. He was a member of the First Missionary Church in Berne.

Additional survivors include his sons, Ronald W. (ReaJean) Vorhees of Lakeland, Fla., and Dwight A. (Cheryl) Vorhees of Chippewa Falls, Wis., his daughters, Betheny K. (Randy) Jones of Goshen, Ind., and Teresa L. Vorhees of Carmel, Ind.; and nine grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Dora Ann Long; a brother, Lyle Vorhees, and a great-granddaughter, Nature Ann.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at the Downing & Glancy Funeral Home, 100 N Washington St. in Geneva, Ind., from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23. A service to celebrate Edwin’s life will be at the funeral home at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, with Pastor Dathen Foust officiating. Interment will follow in the Riverside Cemetery in Geneva with graveside military rites conducted by the U.S. Navy and members of Geneva Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6751.

Preferred memorials are to the First Missionary Church of Berne.

Arrangements are being handled by the Downing & Glancy Funeral Home in Geneva.

