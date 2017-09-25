Don A. Yager, 86, Berne, passed away Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, at Swiss Village, where he was a resident.

He was born to Laurin and Naomi Gilbert Yager July 16, 1931, in Adams County. Don married Berneta Sprunger Aug. 29, 1953.

Don was an active member of the Grace Bible Church where he was an elder, deacon, trustee, Sunday school teacher, and usher. He was a graduate of Lancaster High School in Wells County and was employed at Berne Furniture, 31 years with the U.S. Post Office as a letter carrier delivering mail on a three-wheeled bicycle, and later as a truck driver for Helena Chemical of Berne. Don was a faithful blood donor giving more than eight gallons. His special interests included collecting new and used Bibles and variety of church materials for the Christian Resource International of Fowlerville, Mich., where he also served on the board of directors.

Survivors include his wife, Berneta; daughters, Brenda Sue Yager of Indianapolis, Linda Lou Yager of Fort Wayne, Ronda June (Jay) Yoder of Mishawaka; grandsons, Michael and Aaron Yoder; three great-grandchildren; a brother, Wayne Yager; and a sister, Ellen (Gene)Snyder, both of Churubusco.

Funeral services will be Thursday, Sept. 28, at 10 a.m. in the Swiss Village Auditorium with visitation one hour prior to services. Visitation will also be Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Swiss Village. Burial in the MRE Cemetery, Berne. Officiating is Pastor Jeff Gaskill.

Preferred memorials are to Grace Bible Church, Swiss Village Samaritan Fund, and/or Christian Resources International.

Arrangements by Yager-Kirchhofer Funeral Home, Berne.