Home Sports DeKalb goes to the air to beat Knights DeKalb goes to the air to beat Knights September 30, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLES Big Grid Feature Eyes in the sky Big Grid Feature Smoke odor, but no fire Big Grid Feature Paul Young, ‘Bridgebuster’ Big Grid Feature Tigers pull off ACAC victory over Heritage 34-32 Sports Jets soar over Raiders in ACAC clash Sports High School Calendar 09-30-2017