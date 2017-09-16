Home Big Grid Feature Decade of reports detail inadequate jail staffing Decade of reports detail inadequate jail staffing September 16, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLES Big Grid Feature Sweet new royalty Big Grid Feature SW tabs King for high honor Big Grid Feature Southern Wells royalty News Trio enters pleas of not guilty Big Grid Feature Tigers bring home the win over Jay County Big Grid Feature Woodlan fends off testy Raiders