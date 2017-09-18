Home News Davy Knowles will perform at Kehoe Park Friday night. Davy Knowles will perform at Kehoe Park Friday night. September 18, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLES Big Grid Feature Ossian’s big day Big Grid Feature Honegger is Lance Hunter Award winner Big Grid Feature Ossian Smoked Meats named town’s Business of the Year Big Grid Feature Street Fair Idol finalists chosen News Police Notebook: 9-18-17 News Opening Night Parade Lineup for the 2017 Bluffton Free Street Fair