Cynthia “Cindy” Poffenberger, 65, of Rome City, passed away Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at Parkview Randallia in Fort Wayne.

Cindy was born Oct. 1, 1951, in Bluffton to Ralph and Joyce Fryback Smith. She graduated from Bluffton High School in 1969. She had a career in banking and was the vice president of Key Bank in Angola. For the past 12 years, Cindy worked as the office manager for Strawser Brothers Construction and enjoyed the relationships she built with customers and especially her colleagues in the Strawser family.

Cindy loved life at the lake and was happiest when surrounded by family and friends for weekends with cookouts, boating, fishing, and watching the kids go tubing past her pier. She was an excellent hostess and enjoyed cooking for all of her guests; no matter how many people showed up, Cindy always found room for everyone to sleep and had hot coffee for quiet mornings out on her deck. She enjoyed tending to her flowers, feeding the ducks, and taking the kids to the local ice cream shop in Rome City. Cindy also enjoyed quilting, decorating cakes, basket weaving, making stained glass art, and reading. She enjoyed nights with her book club and loved seeing her friends and family for any occasion. Cindy was a dear friend to many, and she was an aunt that was loved and admired by her many nieces and nephews.

Cindy was also a daughter to Joyce (Donald) Shady and Ralph Smith and was a beloved sister to her siblings Don, Neal, Judy, and Sherri. She was close to her parents and maintained a strong bond with her brothers and sisters throughout her entire life. She was a best friend to both, someone who inspired all of them with her strength and kindness. Cindy was always available for good advice and support, regardless of the situation, to help her siblings.

Cindy’s greatest role was that of a wife and mother. She married Joe Poffenberger April 11, 1970, in Bluffton. Joe and Cindy were always a team, supporting each other through everything. They enjoyed their time together at the lake with friends and family, and most of all, with their children. Cindy always said that Corey and Kelli were her greatest accomplishments; she doted on her children, supporting and loving them unconditionally. Whether it was Corey’s high school days singing as Danny Zuko, his days at IU, wild antics with high school buddies, or his success in the business world, Cindy enjoyed and celebrated all aspects of Corey’s life. She also loved reminiscing about Kelli’s years as a teenage girl, her friends and days playing softball, but she especially was proud of Kelli becoming a wife and teacher. She loved her son-in-law Justin like he was her own, was the best grandmother to her “grand-dog” Stokley, and enjoyed helping Kelli decorate her classroom. Cindy especially enjoyed being a nana to her beloved Emmery, who she enjoyed visiting whenever possible, and when it wasn’t, Cindy would Facetime her instead. Cindy looked forward to the arrival of her new grandson; one of her greatest joys in life was seeing her daughter Kelli become a mother.

Cindy was loved by all who knew her; she always had a smile on her face and lifted up everyone she met. She will be dearly missed.

Cindy is survived by her mother, Joyce (Donald) Shady of Bluffton; her husband, Joe of Rome City; daughter, Kelli (Poffenberger) Sims; son-in-law, Justin Sims; granddaughter, Emmery; and her siblings, Don (Jackie) Smith of Bluffton, Judy (Kent) Thompson of Bluffton, Neal (Vickie) Smith of Floyds Knobbs, and Sherri (Charlie) Smiley of Wolcottville.

Cindy was preceded in death by her father; and a son, Robert Corey Poffenberger, Oct. 24, 2003.

A service to celebrate Cindy’s life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Ted Ellis will officiate. Burial will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton. Calling hours will take place from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home and for one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made in Cindy’s name to the Free to Breathe, a partnership of Lung Cancer Survival.

Cindy’s arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.

