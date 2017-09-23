Clinton “CB” Studebaker, 64, of Huntington, died Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017, at Markle Health and Rehabilitation.

He was born Nov. 14, 1952, in Fort Wayne, to Clinton “Brownie” and Virginia Wood Studebaker. He married Janet Fouts on Aug. 25, 1990; she survives in Huntington.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by three daughters, April (Jason) Petty of Huntington, Shannon Sexton of Huntington, and Sonja (Larry) Croy of Bluffton; two sons, Matt Studebaker of Bluffton and Brad (Jenifer) Myers of Warren; 14 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and three brothers, Steve (Cindy) Studebaker, Tim Studebaker and Randy Studebaker, all of Bluffton.

A service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26, at Deal-Rice Funeral Home-Andrews Chapel, Huntington. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service in Riverside Cemetery, Andrews.

Online condolences at www.dealricefuneralhomes.com