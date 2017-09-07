Burie H. “Boots” Haywood, 74, of Bluffton, passed away early Tuesday morning, Sept. 5, 2017, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

He was born Nov. 8, 1942, in Covington, Ky. to Houston and Kathleen Eldridge Haywood.

Boots was a truck driver for Weidamen Beer Company in Cincinnati, Ohio, for several years. When the company closed in 1989, he moved to Wells County. He worked many years at Peyton’s Northern here in Bluffton. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1960 to 1964.

On April 7, 1975, in Covington, Ky., Boots married Yvonne M. Kustanbortor Haywood.

Survivors include his children, Christina Haywood of Columbia City, Noah Haywood of Bluffton, Steve (Canda) Trissel of Montpelier, Shonn Trissel of Bluffton and Tina Lovensheimer of Ludlow, Ky.; along with 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He is also survived by three sisters, Kim Boisen of Bunnell, Fla., and Donna Holden and Joan Haywood, both of Covington, Ky.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Yvonne, Feb. 8, 2014; a son, Terry W. “Bo” Haywood March 28, 1995; two sisters; and a brother.

Calling hours will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. There will be no formal funeral service. Burial will take place at Huntsville Cemetery in Modoc, Ind.

Memorials may be made to help the family through the funeral home. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com