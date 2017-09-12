Bryce S. Freds, 94, of Fort Myers, Fla., passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, at Joanne’s House at Hope Hospice in Bonita Springs, Fla.

He was born Feb. 28, 1923, in Huntington, to Carl and Murial Summers Freds. He married Avis L. Allred on April 22, 1943, in Warren; she preceded him in death on July 22, 2010.

He graduated from Rockcreek High School, Class of 1941. A lifelong farmer, he sold seed corn, and was a DeKalb dealer and district manager.

He was a member of Turnpointe Community Church of the Brethren in Markle.

Bryce enjoyed playing cards every day, and also going fishing for bluegills. He spent the last 30 years of his life living in Florida.

He is survived by a son, Larry (companion, Roberta McKinley) Freds of Fort Myers, Fla.; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

An only child, Bryce was preceded in death by two sons, Darrell Freds in 1996, and Mark Freds in 1976.

A service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Turnpointe Community Church of the Brethren, 500 W. Logan St., Markle, with Pastor Mike Schroyer officiating. Friends will be received at the church one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in the Star of Hope Cemetery.

Memorials to the Salvation Army and the Markle Fish and Game Club.

Goodwin-Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel has been entrusted with the arrangements.

