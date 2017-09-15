Anna Katherine Shutt, 77, of Fort Wayne, passed away Wednesday evening, Sept. 13, 2017, at her home.

Anna was born in Wells County on Sept. 7, 1940, to Richard and Madge Hunter Marquardt; both preceded her in death.

She was a homemaker most of her life, and she also worked at Broadview Florist in Fort Wayne as a floral designer. Anna worked for the former Wabash Florist in Bluffton. She worked at Sears, in telecommunications.

She enjoyed playing bingo and making an occasional trip to the casino.

Anna was a member of the Waynedale United Methodist Church.

Survivors include her husband, Robert Shutt, whom she married in Ossian on Oct. 24, 1959; two sons, Brian (Beth) Shutt of Ossian and Andrew (Mary) Shutt of Fort Wayne; two brothers, Dan (Doreen) Marquardt of South Carolina and Jean Marquardt of Ossian; and three grandchildren, Lindsay (Matt) Schenkel, Caleb (Halee) Shutt and Mollie Shutt.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 18, at Oaklawn Cemetery in Ossian, with Chaplain Kris McPherson officiating.

Memorial contributions to Heartland Home Health and Hospice Care in Fort Wayne.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Goodwin-Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton.

