Alletta Marie Wrightsman, 90, passed away on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017, at Miller’s Merry Manor in Hartford City. She passed away peacefully while sleeping to awake in the arms of Jesus.

She was a resident of Jackson Township in Blackford County and a former resident of Jay County. She was most recently at Miller’s Merry Manor in Hartford City for the last five years. The staff took excellent care of Marie and she felt their love and loved all the staff and residents.

Marie was born on April 18, 1927, in Fort Wayne, the daughter of Harvey and Hattie Isenhart Thornton. She graduated from Madison Township High School in Jay County in 1945. She married Charles “Bob” Robert Wrightsman on Dec. 24, 1947, and he passed away on Dec. 10, 2008.

Marie worked at Jackson Elementary School as a cook. She served as a clerk for the Hartford City BMV, ASC in Blackford County and the Blackford County Hospital. She also served as the Jackson Township Trustee in Blackford County. She was a member for more than 50 years of the Bethel United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday School for children who were 2 to 5 years old. She also taught vacation bible school for 25 years. She was a member of the Ladies Aid circle for 30 years. She and her husband were 4-H leaders in Blackford County, where they were involved with the Jackson Township Lads and Lassies Club for 40 years.

Marie was caring, loving and helpful to all. She enjoyed seeing things grow in her garden and the animals she raised. She enjoyed planting her garden, weeding and sharing her harvest with her family and friends.

Survivors include a son, Bill (companion, Linda) Wrightsman of Dunkirk; two daughters, Diana Marie (Dan) Smith of Bluffton and Nancy Chism of Anacortes, Wash.; son-in-law, George Smith of Waverly, Ohio; brother, Harvey (Mary Kay) Thornton Jr. of Portland; sister, Barbara Thornton of Marion; granddaughter, Melissa Marie (Jeff) Wass of Union, Ohio; six grandsons, Travis Smith of Bluffton, Dustin (companion, Melissa Hatfield) Smith of Berne, Landon (Kate) Smith of Stephens Point, Wis., Rob Smith of Waverly, Ohio, Kevin (companion, Stephanie Arentz) Smith of Gettysburg, Pa., and Lucas Chism of Anacortes, Wash.; granddaughter-in-law, Erica Wrightsman of Muncie; great-grandchildren, Austin (Aubree) Wass of Marion, Garrett Wass of Lafayette, Ruthanne Marie Wass of Union, Ohio, Seth Wass of Union, Ohio, Hannah Wass of Union, Ohio, Finleigh “Finn” Smith of Middleburg, Fla., Andrew Smith of Berne, Jacob Smith of Berne, Olivia “Livi” Smith of Berne, Emmalee “Emmy” Smith of Stephens Point, Wis., Rebecka “Becka” Smith of Stephens Point, Wis., Mikayla “Kayla” Marie Smith of Stephens Point, Wis., Leeah Smith of Stephens Point, Wis., and Ruger Smith of Stephens Point, Wis.; great-great-grandchildren, Gavyn Wass of Marion and Ashlynn Paige Marie Wass of Marion.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her daughter, Sandra “Sandy” Smith; and a grandson Justin Wrightsman.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at the Williamson and Spencer Funeral Home in Portland. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Pastor Randy Davis will officiate. Burial will follow the service in the Gardens of Memory Cemetery, north of Muncie.

Memorials to Bethel United Methodist Church.

