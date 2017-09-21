Home State & National News 21 states had their election systems hacked, U.S. says 21 states had their election systems hacked, U.S. says September 23, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLES State & National News Pence: Trump will be in Indy Wednesday State & National News Three Indy high schools will close State & National News Rams hold off 49ers 41-39 in rare NFL Thursday night thriller State & National News Girl trapped in Mexican quake rubble — wasn’t State & National News Stunned Puerto Rico to rebuild in Maria’s wake State & National News Holcomb signs letter backing Senate GOP’s health care bill