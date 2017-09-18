2017 BLUFFTON STREET FAIR

OPENING NIGHT PARADE LINEUP

Bolded units marked (A) or (B) are floats; line up on Main Street

Main Street between South and Riley

• Bluffton Police Department/Wells County Sheriff’s Department

• American Legion Color Guard

• Ossian Police Car

• Ossian DARE truck

• Bluffton Fire Department

• Wells County EMS (3)

• Chester Township Fire Department

• Liberty Center Fire Department

• Markle Fire Department

• Nottingham Township Fire Department

• Ossian Fire Department

• Poneto Fire Department

• Uniondale Fire Department

West Riley Street

• Rising Stars Baton Corps

East Riley Stree

• City Officials

• County Officials (2)

• Street Fair Band (on trailer)

• Theme Banner carried by Musiclectics

• Grand Marshal – Joe and Doreen Ayers

• Liberty Center Baptist Church (A)

• Creative Arts School of Ballet

• Karen Nash Decorated Golf Cart

Main Street between Riley and Central

• River Terrace Retirement Community

• Colts “Horsepower” Toyota Truck

• Bi-County Services (A)(2)

• Wells County Public Library 1,000-book readers (line up on Easr Central Avenue)

• Tuba Tank

• Wells County Girl Scouts (A)

Main Street between Central and Wiley

• Swiss City Dancers

• Miss Wells County — Teyler Sipes

• Miss Teen Wells County – Autumn Fiedler

• Bluffton High School Band

• Wells County Historical Society (A)

• Johnny Tincaps

• Wells County Boy Scouts (4)

• Norwell Band

• Mizpah Shrine Corvette Club

• Bluffton Parks and Recreation (A)

• Wells County Democrats

• Icy the Komet

• Southern Wells Community Church (A)

Main Street between Wiley and Ohio

• Wells County Council on Aging (WOW)

• Southern Wells Band

• Vietnam Veterans

• Signature Healthcare Chevy Camaro

• Signature Health Care Float (B)

• Veterans for Earned Health Care

• Wells County Republicans (+Hoosiers for Holdman)

• Markle Health & Rehab Float (B)

• Markle Health & Rehab Van

• Suzy Cue’s Studio (B)

• National Guard

• Freedom Riders

• Northern Indiana Road Riders

• Bev’s Calliope

• Street Fair Officials and Santa Claus