2017 BLUFFTON STREET FAIR
OPENING NIGHT PARADE LINEUP
Bolded units marked (A) or (B) are floats; line up on Main Street
Main Street between South and Riley
• Bluffton Police Department/Wells County Sheriff’s Department
• American Legion Color Guard
• Ossian Police Car
• Ossian DARE truck
• Bluffton Fire Department
• Wells County EMS (3)
• Chester Township Fire Department
• Liberty Center Fire Department
• Markle Fire Department
• Nottingham Township Fire Department
• Ossian Fire Department
• Poneto Fire Department
• Uniondale Fire Department
West Riley Street
• Rising Stars Baton Corps
East Riley Stree
• City Officials
• County Officials (2)
• Street Fair Band (on trailer)
• Theme Banner carried by Musiclectics
• Grand Marshal – Joe and Doreen Ayers
• Liberty Center Baptist Church (A)
• Creative Arts School of Ballet
• Karen Nash Decorated Golf Cart
Main Street between Riley and Central
• River Terrace Retirement Community
• Colts “Horsepower” Toyota Truck
• Bi-County Services (A)(2)
• Wells County Public Library 1,000-book readers (line up on Easr Central Avenue)
• Tuba Tank
• Wells County Girl Scouts (A)
Main Street between Central and Wiley
• Swiss City Dancers
• Miss Wells County — Teyler Sipes
• Miss Teen Wells County – Autumn Fiedler
• Bluffton High School Band
• Wells County Historical Society (A)
• Johnny Tincaps
• Wells County Boy Scouts (4)
• Norwell Band
• Mizpah Shrine Corvette Club
• Bluffton Parks and Recreation (A)
• Wells County Democrats
• Icy the Komet
• Southern Wells Community Church (A)
Main Street between Wiley and Ohio
• Wells County Council on Aging (WOW)
• Southern Wells Band
• Vietnam Veterans
• Signature Healthcare Chevy Camaro
• Signature Health Care Float (B)
• Veterans for Earned Health Care
• Wells County Republicans (+Hoosiers for Holdman)
• Markle Health & Rehab Float (B)
• Markle Health & Rehab Van
• Suzy Cue’s Studio (B)
• National Guard
• Freedom Riders
• Northern Indiana Road Riders
• Bev’s Calliope
• Street Fair Officials and Santa Claus