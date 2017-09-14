We’ll be posting videos and photos on our Street Fair blog all week, so keep checking back.

Tuesday, Sept. 19

11 a.m. — Judging of culinary, needlework, fine arts, and crafts, City Gym.

2:30 p.m. — Judging of flowers and agriculture, City Gym.

6 to 7 p.m. — “Chad Michaels and the Brat Pack” (featuring musical standards and “Big Band”-era music), Main and Market streets

7 p.m. — Bluffton Free Street Fair’s Opening Parade, with Grand Marshal Joe Ayers, on the Midway. National anthem performed by the Musiclectics. (Parade float award presentation after parade at Main and Market streets.)

8 p.m. — Street Fair Band, Johnson and Washington streets

9:30 p.m. — Street Fair Band, Main and Market streets

Wednesday, Sept. 20

($18 wristbands on Poor Jack Amusement rides, 5 p.m. to close)

Noon to 5:30 p.m. — Antique and Classic Car Show, along South Main Street. (Line up and judging begins at noon, with awards at 5:30 p.m.)

6 p.m. — Casey Biberstine Memorial Show equestrian event (for riders 10 through 18 years of age), 4-H Park

6 p.m. — Antique and Classic Car Parade, Midway. The Street Fair Band will be part of the parade.

6:15 p.m. — High School Band Parade, Midway

6:20 p.m. — Decorated Golf Cart parade, Midway

7 to 9 p.m. — Concert by the Hubie Ashcraft Band, main stage on West Washington Street.

7:30 p.m. — Street Fair Band, Main and Washington streets

9 p.m. — Street Fair Band, Market and Johnson streets

Thursday, Sept. 21

($18 wristbands on Poor Jack Amusement rides, 5 p.m. to close)

5:30 p.m. — Wheels of Yesteryear and Shriners’ antique tractors parade, Midway

6 p.m. — Industrial Parade, Midway

6 p.m. — Good Time Charlie Show equestrian event (for riders 19 years of age and older), 4-H Park

6 p.m. — Horse and Pony awards, 4-H Park

7:30 p.m. — High School Choral Contest (weather permitting), Stage on West Washington Street

7:30 to 8:15 p.m. — Street Fair Band, Wells County Courthouse plaza

8 p.m. — Street Fair Band, Market and Marion streets

9 p.m. — Street Fair Band, Main and Market streets

Friday, Sept. 22

($14 wristbands on Poor Jack Amusement rides, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.)

10 a.m. to 9 p.m. — Craft vendors in Industrial Tent.

2 p.m. — Street Fair Dixieland Band, Main and Market streets

3:30 p.m. — Street Fair Dixieland Band, Market and Johnson streets

6 p.m. — Street Fair Band concert, children’s area

6:30 p.m. — Juggler Show, main stage on West Washington Street

7 to 8:30 p.m. — Magic show, “Midway of Magic,” main stage on West Washington Street

7:30 p.m. — Street Fair Band, Market and Marion streets

7:30 p.m. — Don Hall’s Beer and Wine Garden open, Kehoe Park

7:30 p.m. — Opening concerts by Chilley Addams and Hope for the Hollow, Kehoe Park

9 p.m. — Davy Knowles concert, Kehoe Park

9:15 p.m. — Street Fair Band, Main and Market streets

Saturday, Sept. 23

($14 wristbands on Poor Jack Amusement rides, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

10 a.m. to 9 p.m. — Craft vendors in Industrial Tent.

10:30 a.m. “Jeeps on Parade” and display, Midway

11 a.m. — Pony Pull, 4-H Park

Noon — Heavyweight Horse Pull, 4-H Park

Noon — Dachshund (wiener) Dog Race ($5 registration fee, donated to charity), in front of the main stage on West Washington Street

2 to 3:15 p.m. — Susie Cue Studio performance, Wells County Courthouse Plaza

3:30 p.m. — Street Fair Dixieland Band, Wells County Courthouse Plaza

5:30 to 6:30 p.m. — Jamie Lewis performance, main stage on West Washington Street

6 p.m. — Street Fair Band Concert, Wells County Courthouse Plaza

7 to 9 p.m. — “Street Fair Idol” main event, main stage on West Washington Street. There will be miscellaneous entertainment during the intermission.

7 to 9 p.m. — Karoake with DJ Frank Smith III, Courthouse Plaza

7:30 p.m. — Street Fair Band, Marion and Market streets

9 p.m. — Street Fair Band, Main and Market streets